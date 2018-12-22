Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.03. Noble Energy reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Noble Energy.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Barclays started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, September 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NBL opened at $18.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Noble Energy has a fifty-two week low of $18.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Featured Story: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.