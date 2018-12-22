Nomura Lowers Syndax Pharmaceuticals (SNDX) Price Target to $12.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its price target cut by Nomura from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $15.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,185.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.11%. Equities analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,757,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 87,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 42.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after buying an additional 237,042 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 26,043 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its products include candidate and entinostat. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.