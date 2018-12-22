Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires New Stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,678,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,768,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,605,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Baidu by 1.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,260,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,203,091,000 after purchasing an additional 95,851 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Baidu by 12.6% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,821,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $873,995,000 after purchasing an additional 427,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Baidu by 13.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,300,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,863,000 after purchasing an additional 383,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its position in Baidu by 9.3% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,754,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $629,986,000 after purchasing an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $220.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Barclays set a $230.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $369.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.57.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $157.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. Baidu Inc has a 52 week low of $156.25 and a 52 week high of $284.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through mobile browsers; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline to meet their personal interests reflected in their past online behaviors, such as search and browsing, and their demographics; and Bear Paw Account that enables verified brands and businesses to aggregate their content from Websites, wapsites, and open-platform apps.

