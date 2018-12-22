Nordea Investment Management AB Has $31.33 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 2,597.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 428,252 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,376 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $31,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,582 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 168,389 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71,470 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 920,906 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

AKAM opened at $59.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $83.08.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKAM. TheStreet raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $94.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.46.

In other Akamai Technologies news, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total transaction of $76,082.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total transaction of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/nordea-investment-management-ab-has-31-33-million-holdings-in-akamai-technologies-inc-akam.html.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.