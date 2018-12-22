Nordea Investment Management AB Invests $29.09 Million in Perrigo Company PLC (PRGO) Stock

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 410,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,085,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 114.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,080,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909,969 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its position in Perrigo by 4.1% during the second quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,041,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,120,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,220,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,876,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,831,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,897,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Perrigo by 11.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,136,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,056,000 after acquiring an additional 334,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.
In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.35 per share, with a total value of $196,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,229 shares in the company, valued at $211,015.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Murray S. Kessler purchased 15,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,418.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 25,783 shares of company stock worth $1,646,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on PRGO shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Perrigo from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.71.
Shares of PRGO opened at $37.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.58. Perrigo Company PLC has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.85.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently 15.42%.
About Perrigo
Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.
