Nordstrom (JWN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Nordstrom outpaced the industry in the past year backed by a robust surprise history, courtesy of smooth execution of its customer strategy. Earnings surpassed estimates in nine of the last 10 quarters, while it delivered positive sales surprise in five of the last six quarters. Higher sales, lower tax rate, comps growth and solid execution across both full-price and off-price businesses are aiding the quarterly performance. Its focus on store expansion, loyalty program and investments in digital growth remain noteworthy. Despite an otherwise strong third-quarter fiscal 2018, the company’s credit-card interest-related error has hurt investor sentiments. The company estimates to refund less than 4% of its cardholders amounts less than $100. Further, higher cost of investments for occupancy, technology, supply chain and marketing initiatives are denting margins. Higher SG&A expense may also weigh on profitability.”

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They issued a $59.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.59.

Nordstrom stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 8,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $549,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,960 shares in the company, valued at $935,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.4% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nordstrom by 426.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

