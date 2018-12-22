Novus Therapeutics (NVUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Novus Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of ear, nose and throat products. The company’s platform consists of OP-01 Foam Platform and OP-02 Surfactant Program. Novus Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Tokai Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Irvine, United States. “

NVUS has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVUS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.79. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.61.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novus Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 78.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 85,712 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 345.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 34,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Novus Therapeutics by 73.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 135,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

Novus Therapeutics Company Profile

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

