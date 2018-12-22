NuBits (USNBT) Trading 11.5% Higher This Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last week, NuBits has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. NuBits has a market capitalization of $450,933.00 and approximately $10,566.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuBits coin can now be bought for $0.0411 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.09 or 0.02705565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00148559 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00177623 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000116 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025756 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025797 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com. The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com. The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

