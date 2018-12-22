Nutra Pharma (NPHC) and Chromadex (CDXC) Head to Head Contrast

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) and Chromadex (NASDAQ:CDXC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 6.24, indicating that its share price is 524% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chromadex has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Chromadex shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Chromadex shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Chromadex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -4,741.67% N/A -1,740.23% Chromadex -112.99% -77.80% -61.86%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nutra Pharma and Chromadex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $120,000.00 5.00 -$4.02 million N/A N/A Chromadex $21.20 million 9.20 -$11.37 million ($0.35) -10.11

Nutra Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chromadex.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Nutra Pharma and Chromadex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Chromadex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Chromadex has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.49%. Given Chromadex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chromadex is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

Chromadex beats Nutra Pharma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutra Pharma Company Profile

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Nyloxin, a topical therapy for chronic pain in horses. It is also developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases, including human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company has a collaboration agreement with the International Security Group to develop nerve agent counter measures. Nutra Pharma Corp. was founded in 2000 and is based in Coral Springs, Florida.

Chromadex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers research and quality control products and services to dietary supplements, food, beverages, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide(NAD) level used for healthy aging; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of consulting services, including regulatory support, product development, risk management, and litigation support. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing phytochemical libraries. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through international distributors. ChromaDex Corporation has a strategic partnership for healthy aging research with the Jiangxi Provincial Government, the People's Republic of China. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.

