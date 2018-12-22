Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NVG) Insider Purchases $139,874.00 in Stock

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) insider Paul L. Brennan acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $139,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVG opened at $13.69 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $15.67.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income’s previous None dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVG. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,452,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 1,356.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 403,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 375,584 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $4,065,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income in the second quarter valued at $1,191,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

