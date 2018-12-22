NVR (NVR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of NVR have outperformed the industry year to date, it has declined 30.1%. Estimates for 2018 and 2019 have remained stable over the past 30 days, limiting upside potential for the stock. Gross margin compression due to rising land, labor and raw material costs are pressing concerns for NVR. Meanwhile, rising interest and mortgage rates along with stretched valuation raise concerns. Gross profit margin contracted 130 basis points to 18.6% in the third quarter owing to rising land, labor and material cost. Nevertheless, NVR’s disciplined business model and focus on maximizing liquidity and minimizing risk are likely to generate more returns for shareholders.”

Get NVR alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NVR. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a market perform rating and set a $2,410.00 target price (down previously from $3,780.00) on shares of NVR in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,104.33.

NVR stock opened at $2,346.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.62. NVR has a twelve month low of $2,040.71 and a twelve month high of $3,700.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The construction company reported $48.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.94 by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $38.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 185.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,482.93, for a total value of $4,218,498.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,774 shares in the company, valued at $11,853,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Henley sold 14,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,145.61, for a total value of $31,862,308.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,655,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,163 shares of company stock valued at $57,909,385 in the last quarter. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 150,961.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 229.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after acquiring an additional 63,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in NVR by 38.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,207,000 after acquiring an additional 35,233 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $35,614,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVR by 314.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVR (NVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.