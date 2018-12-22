Obsidian Energy (OBE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.53

Obsidian Energy Ltd (TSE:OBE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 150526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OBE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.35 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.30.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.90.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$124.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Obsidian Energy Ltd will post -0.129999988654546 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/obsidian-energy-obe-hits-new-52-week-low-at-0-53.html.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Cardium development area that covers an area of approximately 450 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in west central Alberta; Peace River development area covering an area of 235 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in northwestern Alberta; and Viking development area that covers an area of approximately 170 net sections of developed and undeveloped land located in Eastern Alberta.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.