Occidental Petroleum Co. (OXY) Position Trimmed by Palo Capital Inc.

Palo Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 1,541.0% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,584,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,716,000 after buying an additional 7,122,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 232.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,049,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $506,194,000 after buying an additional 4,230,065 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.7% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,887,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $812,488,000 after buying an additional 3,656,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $241,052,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,423,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,924,734,000 after buying an additional 2,056,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 350.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.16.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

