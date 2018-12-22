Okta (OKTA) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

OKTA stock opened at $54.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Okta has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.81 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $1,030,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $1,138,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,092,695 shares of company stock valued at $70,715,764 over the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Okta by 374.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 69,191 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Okta by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 68,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, First American Bank acquired a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops.

