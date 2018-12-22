Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

OLBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.25.

In related news, COO Mark A. Semanie acquired 1,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 1,881 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $57,050.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and have sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) in the second quarter valued at $344,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 60.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 118.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 94.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 43,366 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 127.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLBK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,520. The company has a market cap of $422.71 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.37. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.