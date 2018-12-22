OncoCyte (OCX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OCX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. started coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a positive rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 1.01% of OncoCyte worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

