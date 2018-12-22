One Horizon Group (OHGI) Shares Up 3.7%

One Horizon Group Inc (NASDAQ:OHGI) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.09. 1,878,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 1,991,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

One Horizon Group (NASDAQ:OHGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. One Horizon Group had a negative net margin of 1,071.23% and a negative return on equity of 79.80%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

One Horizon Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:OHGI)

One Horizon Group, Inc develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services.

