ONEOK (OKE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Hold

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on OKE. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

ONEOK stock opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. ONEOK has a 52-week low of $52.14 and a 52-week high of $71.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 16.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,060,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,504,000 after buying an additional 693,501 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,356,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $159,755,000 after buying an additional 93,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 835,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,610,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

