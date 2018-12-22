OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have $8.25 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSmart International Education Group Limited offers education services. The School provides K-12 after-school education services. It also offers one to one education, examination question analysis, mistakes settlement, tutoring, culture programs and other services. OneSmart International Education Group Limited is based in China. “

Get OneSmart International Edun Gr alerts:

Shares of ONE opened at $7.27 on Wednesday. OneSmart International Edun Gr has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,150,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $780,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in OneSmart International Edun Gr in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Sensato Investors LLC raised its holdings in OneSmart International Edun Gr by 437.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

OneSmart International Edun Gr Company Profile

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools in the People's Republic of China. It offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OneSmart International Edun Gr (ONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSmart International Edun Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.