Opal Market Cap Achieves $171,426.00 (OPAL)

Opal (CURRENCY:OPAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Opal has a market cap of $171,426.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Opal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, Opal has traded up 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00023716 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00035507 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004594 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00033071 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002370 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00010757 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00164536 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Opal (CRYPTO:OPAL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2014. Opal’s total supply is 15,149,687 coins. Opal’s official Twitter account is @OpalCoinTeam. The official website for Opal is www.opal-coin.com.

Opal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opal using one of the exchanges listed above.

