Open Text Corp (OTEX) Holdings Cut by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTEX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Open Text by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 965,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in Open Text by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 38,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Open Text during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Open Text by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 330,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,637 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,528,000 after purchasing an additional 216,672 shares during the period. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OTEX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $31.44 on Friday. Open Text Corp has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 0.40.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.1518 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

