Oracle Co. (ORCL) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 120.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 401,803 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 86,383 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 191,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 24,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $187,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,729.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 131,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $6,707,277.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,582,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,115 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.66.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 16th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

