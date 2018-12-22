O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “O’Reilly’s benefits from its store expansions in new as well as existing markets. During the first nine months, ending on Sep 30, 2018, the company opened 171 stores, totaling to a store count of 5,190. Also, offering products to both Do-it-Yourself customers and Do-it-for-Me or professional installers aid O’Reilly in attracting a large number of customers across all markets. It also follows an aggressive share-repurchase policy to reward shareholders. In the past month, shares of the company have outperformed the industry it belongs to. However, dependence on weather cycles for the sale of products and O’Reilly’s logistical disadvantage against competitors are concerns. Also, a continuous rise in SG&A expenses due to increased wages and rising fuel prices might hamper the company’s margin.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James set a $408.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. BidaskClub lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $350.25.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $330.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $217.64 and a 52-week high of $363.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 259.86% and a net margin of 14.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 12,526 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.06, for a total value of $4,397,377.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 159.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

