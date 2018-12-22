Oritani Financial (ORIT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ORIT. ValuEngine lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oritani Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Oritani Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIT opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Oritani Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $647.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Oritani Financial (NASDAQ:ORIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Oritani Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $27.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Oritani Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Oritani Financial news, Director James J. Doyle, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judith Schumacher-Tilton bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $46,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,850,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,850,000 after buying an additional 163,193 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 277,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,313,000 after buying an additional 86,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oritani Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 699,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,882,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Oritani Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Oritani Bank that provides various banking services for individual and corporate customers. The company accepts a range of deposit products, such as non-interest and interest-bearing demand and NOW checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, and time deposits.

