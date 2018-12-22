P H Glatfelter (GLT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) were down 5.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 1,155,891 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average daily volume of 240,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of P H Glatfelter from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. P H Glatfelter presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a market cap of $460.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17,767.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

