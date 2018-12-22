P7Coin (P7C) Price Reaches $0.0003

P7Coin (CURRENCY:P7C) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One P7Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, P7Coin has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. P7Coin has a total market capitalization of $9,193.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of P7Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009087 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026079 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105.20 or 0.02699820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00146478 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00177319 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000115 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026100 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026098 BTC.

P7Coin Profile

P7Coin’s total supply is 35,220,238 coins.

P7Coin Coin Trading

P7Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as P7Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P7Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy P7Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

