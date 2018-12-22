Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.38 Million Position in MB Financial Inc (MBFI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MB Financial Inc (NASDAQ:MBFI) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,864 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MB Financial were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MBFI. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,289,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,441,000 after purchasing an additional 676,348 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 547.4% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 744,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,786,000 after purchasing an additional 629,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,403,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,147,000 after purchasing an additional 384,850 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,036,000. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MB Financial by 148.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 398,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,375,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBFI opened at $37.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. MB Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.86 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $241.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.85 million. MB Financial had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MB Financial Inc will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. MB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MBFI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

In other MB Financial news, insider Brian J. Wildman sold 14,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $662,203.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,626. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

