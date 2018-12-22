Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,144 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,319 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,355,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $137,226,000 after buying an additional 122,134 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,718,187 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $111,173,000 after buying an additional 1,008,156 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 191,670 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 28,665 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.76.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $31.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.52. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $973.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.82 million. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/pacer-advisors-inc-has-1-40-million-position-in-urban-outfitters-inc-urbn.html.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.