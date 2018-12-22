Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Pacific Coast Oil Trust an industry rank of 93 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

ROYT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.50. The stock had a trading volume of 210,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,278. The company has a market capitalization of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 2.46. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Pacific Coast Oil Trust had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Coast Oil Trust will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust Company Profile

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

