Painted Pony Energy (PONY) Price Target Lowered to C$1.75 at National Bank Financial

Painted Pony Energy (TSE:PONY) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a C$2.50 target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Painted Pony Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Painted Pony Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.81.

Shares of PONY opened at C$1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.89. Painted Pony Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$3.54.

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

