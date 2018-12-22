Palatin Technologies (PTN) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.67. 2,510,406 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 1,490,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PTN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palatin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies during the second quarter worth about $168,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 1,633.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 248,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 234,266 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palatin Technologies by 2,022.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 383,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 365,670 shares in the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

