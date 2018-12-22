Palo Capital Inc. Sells 1,584 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Palo Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. Palo Capital Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $79.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Nasdaq Inc has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $96.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $600.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.67 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Lars Wedenborn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ann M. Dennison sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $129,939.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

