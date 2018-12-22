Palo Capital Inc. Takes Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,229 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FL opened at $48.76 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $59.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 33.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $64.00 price objective on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,793. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $355,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,621.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

