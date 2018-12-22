Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $2,146,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 248.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 80,400 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $106.41 and a 52 week high of $135.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.73). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $229.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.04%.

In related news, insider Donald C. Wood sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total value of $1,616,970.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

