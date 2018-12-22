Paloma Partners Management Co Purchases New Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (AME)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,106 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AMETEK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.46.

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at $549,281.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $65.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/paloma-partners-management-co-purchases-new-holdings-in-ametek-inc-ame.html.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.