Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,752 Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,752 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $127.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $261.80. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.18. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $241.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Charles E. Lott sold 2,032 shares of Cavco Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.03, for a total value of $335,340.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CVCO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Craig Hallum set a $170.00 target price on shares of Cavco Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

