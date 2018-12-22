Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 178,367 Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 178,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IPI. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intrepid Potash in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

IPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Stephens set a $7.00 target price on shares of Intrepid Potash and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

In other news, EVP James N. Whyte sold 88,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $376,135.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,038.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Lt purchased 306,467 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $1,087,957.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 972,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,074. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IPI opened at $2.71 on Friday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.85 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/panagora-asset-management-inc-buys-shares-of-178367-intrepid-potash-inc-ipi.html.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Potash and Trio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.