Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $743,000 Position in Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units (GLACU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:GLACU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Separately, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units during the 3rd quarter worth $1,049,000.

Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $11.17.

About Greenland Acquisition Corporation Units

Greenland Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Greenlight Acquisition Corporation. Greenland Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Beijing, China.

