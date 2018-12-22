Paragon Entertainment (PEL) Shares Down 17.6%

Shares of Paragon Entertainment Ltd (LON:PEL) dropped 17.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.11 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.11 ($0.01). Approximately 555,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 920% from the average daily volume of 54,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Paragon Entertainment in a research report on Friday.

In other Paragon Entertainment news, insider Mark Colin Pyrah purchased 261,193 shares of Paragon Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,223.86 ($6,825.90).

About Paragon Entertainment (LON:PEL)

Paragon Entertainment Limited creates, develops, and operates visitor attractions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Design and Build, and Products. Its services include design development, interactive engineering, graphic design, rockwork, props and figures, model making, fit-out, scenic and theming, joinery, GRP production, metalwork, maintenance, solid surfacing, project services, creative technical design, and robotic arm.

