Parsley Energy (PE) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Parsley Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NYSE:PE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 9,618,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,779. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of -0.16. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.44 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director A R. Alameddine acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 122,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,767.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,490. Company insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 487.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 10,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

