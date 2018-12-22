Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,587 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 22.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 47,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 34.1% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Director M Scott Welch bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $134,534.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,037.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Courtney Blosser sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $107,867.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,966.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 28,080 shares of company stock valued at $906,234 and have sold 356,737 shares valued at $11,131,139. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Patrick Industries from $67.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

PATK stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $717.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.35.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $575.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.23 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/patrick-industries-inc-patk-shares-sold-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.