Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Given a $18.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) received a $18.00 price target from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, www.tipranks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 0.97. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $867.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.65 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.27% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Pressure Pumping. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in Texas, southeastern New Mexico, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.