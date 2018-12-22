Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Paychex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 19th. William Blair analyst T. Mchugh now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Paychex’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 42.93%. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PAYX. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.93.

Shares of PAYX opened at $63.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex has a twelve month low of $59.36 and a twelve month high of $76.02.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,469,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,949,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Paychex by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 25,237,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,708,000 after purchasing an additional 363,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,614,724.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,429,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,806,000 after purchasing an additional 238,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

