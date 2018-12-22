Paymon (PMNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $268,905.00

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Paymon token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. Paymon has a market capitalization of $268,905.00 and approximately $994.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Paymon has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paymon alerts:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.10672697 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00029979 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00001353 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Paymon Profile

Paymon (CRYPTO:PMNT) is a token. It launched on February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. Paymon’s official message board is medium.com/@Paymon_official. Paymon’s official website is paymon.org. The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paymon using one of the exchanges listed above.

