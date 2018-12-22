Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Primary Health Properties (PHP)

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON PHP opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Thursday. Primary Health Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 107.25 ($1.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 123.50 ($1.61).

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

