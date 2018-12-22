Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 52,178 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 58.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,178 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,595,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 504.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,450,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,417,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 325,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,722,000.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $21.43 on Friday. Vistra Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Vistra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vistra Energy Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Vistra Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Vistra Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $158,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO J William Holden III sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $134,395.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400 shares of company stock worth $33,628 and have sold 14,371,314 shares worth $330,609,710. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 52,178 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (VST)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/22/penn-capital-management-co-inc-sells-52178-shares-of-vistra-energy-corp-vst.html.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.