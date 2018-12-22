Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. Sells 57,745 Shares of Oshkosh Corp (OSK)

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 83.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,745 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSK opened at $59.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.93. Oshkosh Corp has a 52-week low of $51.42 and a 52-week high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $77.00 price target on Oshkosh and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Tina R. Schoner purchased 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.78 per share, with a total value of $42,071.40. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,071.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

