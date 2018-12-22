Penn National Gaming (PENN) PT Set at $23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) has been assigned a $23.00 target price by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PENN. BidaskClub cut Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nomura lowered their price target on Penn National Gaming from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.00, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 6,177.13%. The firm had revenue of $789.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

