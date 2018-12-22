Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,818 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,559 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 91,493 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 24,339 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 25,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $79,602.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,109 shares of company stock worth $9,873,101. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 1.51%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

