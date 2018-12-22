People’s United Financial (PBCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at FIG Partners

Equities research analysts at FIG Partners initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $18.00 target price on People’s United Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. People’s United Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $398.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.65 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David K. Norton sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $478,907.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.